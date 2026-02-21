Heavy snow to blanket nearly all of Kazakhstan

In Astana, snow and a snowstorm are forecast during the day. The wind will be easterly and southeasterly with gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The Akmola region will see snow and a snowstorm, with occasionally heavy snow in the south and east. Patchy fog is expected in the north and east of the region in the morning. The wind will be easterly and southeasterly with gusts of 15-20 m/s, reaching 23-28 m/s at times in the west, north, and east of the region.

In the Ulytau region, residents will see precipitation (rain and snow), a blizzard, and black ice. Fog is expected in the north, east, and center of the region. The wind will be southeasterly, shifting to westerly, with gusts of 15-20 m/s during the day and occasional gusts of 23 m/s in the east and south of the region.

In the west of the Karaganda region, snow and a blizzard will occur, with heavy snow in the north and east. Black ice is anticipated in the south of the region during the day. Fog is predicted for the north, east, and south of the region. The wind will be southeasterly shifting to westerly, reaching 15-20 m/s in the west, south, and center of the region, with occasional gusts of 25 m/s.

Patchy fog is forecast in the north of the Mangystau region.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will strike the mountainous areas of the Zhambyl region. There will be fog at times.

Light precipitation (rain and snow), a ground blizzard, and ice are predicted in the north and east of the Atyrau region. Fog is anticipated in the west and south of the region. The wind will be northwesterly shifting to southwesterly, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in the north of the region during the day.

Black ice is forecast in the west, north, and east of the Aktobe region. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly.

In the morning and during the day, heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is occasionally expected in the east and in the mountainous areas of the Zhetysu region. The wind will be southwesterly in the west, east, center, and mountainous areas of the region with gusts of 15-20 m/s, reaching 23-28 m/s at times. In the Alakol lakes area, a southwesterly wind is projected, with gusts occasionally reaching 30 m/s or more.

During the day, heavy snow will intermittently cover the mountainous areas of the Almaty region. Fog is likely at times in the north, south, and mountainous areas of the region, with icy conditions on the roads. The wind will be northeasterly shifting to westerly during the day, reaching 15-20 m/s in the west and east of the region, with occasional gusts of 23-28 m/s.

Patches of fog and black ice are predicted in the center and north of the Kyzylorda region. The wind will be westerly, reaching 15-20 m/s during the day in the east of the region.

Light snow, a ground blizzard, and ice are anticipated during the day in the south of the East Kazakhstan region. Fog is forecast in the north, east, and south of the region. The wind will be northeasterly shifting to southeasterly, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the west and south of the region.

In the west and south of the North Kazakhstan region, snow and a blizzard are predicted; during the day, there will be snow and a blizzard. Fog is expected in the south of the region. The wind will be easterly at 15-20 m/s, with gusts of 23-28 m/s in the north, south, and west of the region.

During the day, snow, a blizzard, and ice are forecast in the west, south, and center of the Abai region. Fog is likely in the north, south, and center of the region. The wind will be northeasterly shifting to southwesterly, reaching 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s in the west, south, and center of the region.

An easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 m/s is predicted during the day in the west and south of the Pavlodar region.

Snow and a blizzard will hit the Kostanay region, with heavy snow in the morning in the south and east. Fog is anticipated in the west, north, and east of the region. The wind will be southeasterly shifting to northwesterly, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the north, south, and east of the region.

A westerly and northwesterly wind is forecast in the Turkistan region, reaching 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s in the west, north, south, and mountainous areas of the region. In the morning, gusts on the mountain passes will occasionally exceed 30 m/s.

In the West Kazakhstan region, residents will see precipitation (rain and snow), low-drifting snow, and black ice. Fog is expected in the north and east of the region. The wind will be southwesterly with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the west, north, and south of the region during the day.