    Heavy snow and rainfall kills 61, injures 110 in Afghanistan in 3 days

    21:39, 24 January 2026

    Heavy snow and rainfall, which swept across Afghanistan on January 21-23, claimed lives of at least 61 people, injuring another 110, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

    Heavy snow and rainfall kills 61, injures 110 in Afghanistan in 3 days
    Photo credit: ANDMA

    Besides, some 458 homes were partially or completely destroyed, NDMA informs on its official X account.

    Heavy snow and rainfall kills 61, injures 110 in Afghanistan in 3 days
    Photo credit: ANDMA

    “These are preliminary, the process of survey and assessment by the teams of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority is currently ongoing in different regions and changes in these figures are possible,” the statement reads.

    Afghanistan is vulnerable to harsh winter disasters, especially in remote mountain regions with poor infrastructure and limited emergency access.

    Earlier, it was reported, that 4 died, 26 were injured in heavy snow in Japan.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
