Heavy snow and black ice alert for Kazakhstan this Tuesday
01:15, 3 March 2026
A cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will dictate weather conditions in most of Kazakhstan, bringing precipitation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
Forecasters predict snow in the north and east. The snow will be heavy in the mountain areas of southeastern Kazakhstan.
In contrast, the central and southern regions will experience dry weather.
The west, north, as well as the mountain areas of the south, will see low drifting snow, patchy fog, and black ice.
Furthermore, high winds are expected across the country.