Heavy rains to sweep across Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall will batter northwestern regions on June 25, eastern regions on June 25-26, and western and northwestern parts on June 26-27.

A decline in the intense heat is expected in the northwestern, northern, and central regions of the country, with temperatures dropping to 23-28°C.

However, dry and warm air masses from the Ashgabat area will continue to flow into the southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, maintaining heat at 33-38°C, and in some areas, very strong heat reaching 40-42°C.