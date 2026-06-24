EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Heavy rains to sweep across Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    16:34, 24 June 2026

    A northwestern cyclone and atmospheric frontal systems associated with it will affect most parts of Kazakhstan on June 25-27, bringing rain and thunderstorms, with hail, squalls and dust storms expected in some areas, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Heavy rains to sweep across Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
    Photo credit: Kazhydromet

    According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall will batter northwestern regions on June 25, eastern regions on June 25-26, and western and northwestern parts on June 26-27.

    A decline in the intense heat is expected in the northwestern, northern, and central regions of the country, with temperatures dropping to 23-28°C.

    However, dry and warm air masses from the Ashgabat area will continue to flow into the southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, maintaining heat at 33-38°C, and in some areas, very strong heat reaching 40-42°C.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All