Heavy rains to sweep across Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
A northwestern cyclone and atmospheric frontal systems associated with it will affect most parts of Kazakhstan on June 25-27, bringing rain and thunderstorms, with hail, squalls and dust storms expected in some areas, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall will batter northwestern regions on June 25, eastern regions on June 25-26, and western and northwestern parts on June 26-27.
A decline in the intense heat is expected in the northwestern, northern, and central regions of the country, with temperatures dropping to 23-28°C.
However, dry and warm air masses from the Ashgabat area will continue to flow into the southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, maintaining heat at 33-38°C, and in some areas, very strong heat reaching 40-42°C.