Heavy rains to batter north of Kazakhstan on June 4

A cyclone and associated fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to the greater part of Kazakhstan. The country is to expect heavy rains in the north as well as high wind, whipping up dust tides in the southwest and south.

High fire threat is expected in Mangistau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, west, east, south of Karaganda, west, south, center of Akmola, northwest, east of Atyrau, northwest, southeast of Kostanay, northwest, center of Pavlodar, center of Turkistan, Almaty, north of North Kazakhstan, southwest, center of Abai regions.

According to the Mets, there is an extreme fire risk in Kyzylorda, north, west, south, sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, west, east, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, west, south, southeast of Aktobe, south, north, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, west of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, north, east of Zhetysu regions.