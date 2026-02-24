Heavy rain triggers flooding in Indonesia's Bali

The worst-hit areas included Jalan Bumi Ayu and Jalan Kesari in Sanur, as well as Jalan Gunung Athena in Denpasar. In these locations, floodwaters reached up to 1.5 meters, or about chest-deep for an adult. A number of villas and hotels were submerged, disrupting tourism activities in the area.

A search and rescue team from the Bali Police was deployed on Tuesday morning. A total of 14 personnel, equipped with four canoes and one rubber boat, were mobilized to carry out evacuation operations.

So far, five guests have been evacuated, and seven people were evacuated in the north, team coordinator Gede Sutrawan was quoted by local media as saying.

The flooding followed several days of heavy rain affecting much of Bali. Authorities warned that continued rainfall could prolong or worsen the situation, urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant and comply with safety advisories.

