Heavy rain to hit Kazakhstan's west, southwest Jun 7

Strong winds are forecast countrywide, while fog is expected in the morning in northwestern Kazakhstan.

Pavlodar region and southern parts of Abai region are expected to experience intense heat, with temperatures soaring to 35°C.

A high wildfire risk is forecast in: Abai region, Ulytau region, Turkistan region, west of Zhetysu region, western, southern, and eastern parts of Zhambyl region, Pavlodar region, western, northern, and central parts of Almaty region, southeastern and central areas of Kyzylorda region, southern, eastern, and central parts of Kostanay region, northwestern and central areas of East Kazakhstan region, southern and eastern parts of Akmola region, west of West Kazakhstan region, east of Karaganda region, center of Mangystau region.

An extreme wildfire risk is forecast in Kyzylorda region, western, northern, and central parts of Karaganda region, center of Turkistan region, north of Almaty region, south of Aktobe region, East Kazakhstan region, north and east of Zhetysu region, northwestern, southern and central areas of Abai region.