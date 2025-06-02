Heavy rain to hit Kazakhstan's north in 3 days coming

The met service predicts heavy rain and thunderstorm as well as gusting wind.

Heavy rain will batter northern and northwestern regions in the daytime. Hail is possible.

Dust storm is predicted for southwestern, southern and southeastern regions.

Temperatures will decrease slightly from +10+17°C to +7+15°C at night, and from +25+30°C to +18+23°C in the daytime in the country's north.

Eastern regions will see mercury rise from +7+18°C to +9+20°C at night, and from +22+33°C to +24+35°C during daylight hours.

Temperatures will also increase in southeastern areas - from +5+15°C to +7+17°C at night, and from +22+30°C to +25+35°C in the daytime.

Scorching heat up to +40+42°C will grip southern areas in the daytime.