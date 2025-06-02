EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Heavy rain to hit Kazakhstan's north in 3 days coming

    20:44, 2 June 2025

    The Northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts associated with it, will bring unstable weather to most regions of Kazakhstan in the nearest 3 days, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    Weather
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    The met service predicts heavy rain and thunderstorm as well as gusting wind.

    Heavy rain  will batter northern and northwestern regions in the daytime. Hail is possible.

    Dust storm is predicted for southwestern, southern and southeastern regions.

    Temperatures will decrease slightly from +10+17°C to +7+15°C at night, and from +25+30°C to +18+23°C in the daytime in the country's north.

    Eastern regions will see mercury rise from +7+18°C to +9+20°C at night, and from +22+33°C to +24+35°C during daylight hours.

    Temperatures will also increase in southeastern areas - from +5+15°C to +7+17°C at night, and from +22+30°C to +25+35°C in the daytime.

    Scorching heat up to +40+42°C will grip southern areas in the daytime.  

    Kazhydromet Kazakhstan Regions rains Hail Heat wave
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All