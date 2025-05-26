Heavy rain to hit Kazakhstan's east, southeast May 26

Hail and squall are expected in the center, east and southeast.

Western, northwestern and southern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today.

Wind speed will intensify across the country. Dust storm will hit southern and southeastern areas.

Fire threat remains high in the north and center of Zhetysu region, west of Mangistau region, west and south of Aktobe region, east of Pavlodar region, north and south of Zhambyl region, east of West Kazakhstan region, north and east of Atyrau region, south of Turkistan region, center of Almaty region and southeast of Abai region.

Met service also warns of extreme high fire danger in Kyzylorda region, northern, desert and piedmont areas of Turkistan region, west and east of Zhambyl region, south of Kostanay region, southeast of Aktobe region, south and west of Atyrau region, west and north of Almaty region, west and south of Pavlodar region, southeast of East Kazakhstan region, east of Zhetysu region, south of Abai region and south of Ulytau region.