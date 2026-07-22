Heavy rain, thunderstorms to sweep across Kazakhstan Jul 22

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across Kazakhstan, with heavy rainfall forecast for the northern, eastern and central regions, as well as the mountainous areas of the south and southeast.

Strong winds, hail and squalls are expected nationwide, while dust storms may develop in the southwest. Fog is forecast overnight and in the morning in northern and southwestern regions.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 35C to 38C in the West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, 38C in the Mangystau region, 35C to 36C in western and southern Aktobe Region, and 35C in southern Abai Region.

A high fire danger is forecast for the Almaty, Karaganda, Atyrau, Ulytau and Abai regions, as well as parts of the Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme fire danger warning remains in effect for the Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions, as well as parts of the Ulytau, Abai, Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.