Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Kazakhstan on July 8

Unstable weather conditions will persist across most of Kazakhstan on July 8 as atmospheric fronts move through the country. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in many regions, with heavy rainfall forecast for the west, northwest, east and the mountainous areas of the southeast. Hail is also possible in the west, northwest, east, central regions, and the mountainous areas of the southeast.

Strong winds are expected nationwide, with squalls forecast in the west, northwest, north, and east. Fog is expected overnight and in the morning in northern Kazakhstan.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 35–37°C in the Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions, as well as in eastern and central Aktobe region and western and southern Akmola region. Highs of 38–41°C are forecast for the Zhambyl and Mangistau regions, while the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions are expected to see temperatures of 40–41°C.

Daytime temperatures of up to 40°C are forecast for southern Atyrau and Aktobe regions, as well as the Ulytau region.

A high wildfire danger is forecast for the Turkistan region, western Atyrau region, western and southwestern West Kazakhstan region, northern Karaganda region, western, southwestern and southeastern East Kazakhstan region, eastern Kyzylorda region, and western and northern Zhambyl region.

An extreme wildfire danger is forecast for northern, southern and eastern Zhetysu region, western, northern and southeastern Abai region, central Kyzylorda region, western and northern Turkistan region, northeastern Zhambyl region, southern Atyrau region, northern Almaty region, southeastern Pavlodar region, western Karaganda region, and northwestern and central East Kazakhstan region.