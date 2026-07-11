Heavy rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat forecast for Kazakhstan on July 11

Atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to most parts of Kazakhstan. Squalls are forecast in the west and northwest, while hail is expected during the day in western, northwestern and northern parts of the country. Dry weather is forecast only for southern and central Kazakhstan.

Strong winds are expected nationwide, while fog is forecast overnight and in the morning in the northwest and north of the country.

Daytime highs of 35–39°C are forecast for the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, and Abai regions. Temperatures are expected to climb to 38–42°C in the Zhambyl region and 40–43°C in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

Extreme heat is forecast to push daytime temperatures to 43–46°C in the Mangistau region. Highs of 40–42°C are also expected in the Ulytau region, southern West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, southeastern Aktobe region, western and southern Akmola region, eastern Atyrau region, and northern and southern Zhetysu region.

A high wildfire danger is forecast for the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, western Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, northeastern and central Mangistau region, southern and eastern Aktobe region, northern and southern East Kazakhstan region, eastern Zhambyl and Karaganda regions, western, southern and eastern Akmola region, western and eastern Pavlodar region, and southwestern and central Abai region.

An extreme wildfire risk is in place for northern, southern and eastern Zhetysu region, northern and southeastern Abai region, central and southeastern Kyzylorda region, western, northern, southern and central Turkistan region, western and northern Zhambyl region, northern Almaty region, southeastern Pavlodar region, western and northern Karaganda region, and northwestern, southeastern and central East Kazakhstan region.