Heavy rain, squalls to hit southern and northwestern Kazakhstan on Friday

As to the other areas of the country, a vast anticyclone will maintain dry weather. Patchy fog and strong winds are forecast nationwide. Besides, there will be icy roads in the northern regions.

A high risk of wildfire remains in effect across the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western, northern, and central parts of the Turkistan region, the central part of the Zhambyl region, and the northern and southern parts of the Zhetisu and Almaty regions.