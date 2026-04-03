Heavy rain, squalls to hit southern and northwestern Kazakhstan on Friday
03:16, 3 April 2026
Northwestern and southern Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorms due to passing atmospheric fronts on April 3. There will be heavy rain, hail, and squalls at times as well, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.
As to the other areas of the country, a vast anticyclone will maintain dry weather. Patchy fog and strong winds are forecast nationwide. Besides, there will be icy roads in the northern regions.
A high risk of wildfire remains in effect across the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western, northern, and central parts of the Turkistan region, the central part of the Zhambyl region, and the northern and southern parts of the Zhetisu and Almaty regions.