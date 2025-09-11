Heavy rain pounds Tokyo area, halts bullet train services

Tokyo's Setagaya Ward received some 100 millimeters of rain in an hour through 2:30 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

JR Tokai said its Shinkansen train services between Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Shin-Yokohama Station in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture were halted temporarily due to heavy rain in nearby Kawasaki.

Earlier, it was reported that Mt. Fuji's climbing season ended in Japan.