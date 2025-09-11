Heavy rain pounds Tokyo area, halts bullet train services
18:46, 11 September 2025
Some bullet train services were temporarily suspended on Thursday afternoon due to torrential rain in Tokyo and nearby areas, Kyodo reports.
Tokyo's Setagaya Ward received some 100 millimeters of rain in an hour through 2:30 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
JR Tokai said its Shinkansen train services between Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Shin-Yokohama Station in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture were halted temporarily due to heavy rain in nearby Kawasaki.
