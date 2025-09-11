EN
    Heavy rain pounds Tokyo area, halts bullet train services

    18:46, 11 September 2025

    Some bullet train services were temporarily suspended on Thursday afternoon due to torrential rain in Tokyo and nearby areas, Kyodo reports.

    Heavy rain
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Tokyo's Setagaya Ward received some 100 millimeters of rain in an hour through 2:30 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    JR Tokai said its Shinkansen train services between Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Shin-Yokohama Station in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture were halted temporarily due to heavy rain in nearby Kawasaki.

    Earlier, it was reported that Mt. Fuji's climbing season ended in Japan.

    Japan rains World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
