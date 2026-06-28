Heavy rain, hail, and heat to hit Kazakhstan

Heavy rain is forecast for western, northern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, accompanied by strong winds across much of the country. Fog is also expected overnight and in the early morning in northern and eastern regions.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 35–38°C across Almaty, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, and Abai regions. Turkistan region is expected to be even hotter, with highs of 40–42°C, while northern Zhetysu could see temperatures reach 40°C.

A high fire danger is forecast for Mangistau, Karaganda, Almaty, Ulytau, and Abai regions, as well as parts of East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, and Zhetysu.

An extreme fire danger warning has been issued for Zhetysu region, as well as parts of Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Ulytau, and Abai.