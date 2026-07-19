Heavy rain, dust storms and scorching heat: Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jul 19

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rain will hit northwestern, northern regions, with hail and squalling wind forecast in the west, northwest, north and east.

Southern and southeastern regions will see no precipitation today.

Strong wind is expected across the country, and dust storm will hit southern areas.

Northwestern and northern regions will see foggy conditions at night and in the morning.

Scorching heat up to +35+39°C will spread across Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Ulytau regions, east of Almaty region, as well as mountainous districts of Zhetysu region.

In Mangistau region, temperatures will soar to +38+42°C, and in Kyzylorda region – to +40+44°C.

In the daytime, extreme heat will grip Zhambyl region (+43+45°C), Turkistan region (+45+48°C), Almaty and Zhetysu regions (+40+45°C), Ulytau region, south of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions (+40+42°C).

Fire danger is reported to be high in Almaty, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu regions, as well as in the south of North Kazakhstan region, northern, eastern, southwestern, and southern parts of Atyrau region, southwestern part of West Kazakhstan region, western and eastern parts of Aktobe region, western, eastern, and central parts of Kostanay region, western, northern, and southern areas of Akmola region, as well as in the northern, southern, and eastern parts of Pavlodar region.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire danger in Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, in the northern, southern, and eastern parts of Zhetysu region, northern and southern areas of Abai region, western and northern parts of Zhambyl region, western and northern parts of Karaganda region, northern and central parts of Almaty region, southeastern part of Pavlodar region, northwestern, southeastern, and central parts of East Kazakhstan region, south of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions and in Ulytau region, southern and southeastern parts of Aktobe region, as well as northwest of Atyrau region.