Heavy rain and temperatures up to +44°C forecast across Kazakhstan

Atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to parts of the country, with hail and squally winds also possible. Heavy rain is forecast for northern Kazakhstan and mountainous areas of the southeast on August 11, while predominantly dry weather is expected to persist in the central and southern regions. Fog is expected overnight and in the morning in the northwest, north, and east of the country.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +27°C to +39°C in western and central Kazakhstan, +25°C to +35°C in the northwest and north, +30°C to +42°C in the east and southeast, and +37°C to +44°C in the south.