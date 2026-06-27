Heavy rain and extreme heat to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

Most parts of Kazakhstan are expected to see unsettled weather as an active cyclone and associated weather fronts move across the country, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Some areas may also experience hail, while heavy rain is forecast in the west, northwest, and north.

Temperatures are expected to ease in western and northwestern Kazakhstan, with daytime highs of 18–26°C. Southern regions will also see a slight relief from the heat, where temperatures will range from 28°C to 38°C, while the north is forecast to reach 22–30°C.

Hot conditions will persist in eastern, northeastern, southeastern and central parts of the country, where temperatures are forecast to reach 33–38°C, with isolated areas expected to see highs of up to 40°C.