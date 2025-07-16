Heavy rain and cold snap forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 17-19

Heavy rain, squall and hail will batter the country’s west on July 17, northwest on July 18, northern areas on July 18-19 and central parts on July 19.

Wind speed will intensify across the country.

Kazhydromet also warns of extreme heatwave expected to grip southwestern regions in the coming days, with temperatures surging to +41+44°C, and to 42-43°C in southeastern areas. Scorching heat up to +40°C will grip northwestern areas on July 18 and central Kazakhstan on July 18. Southern regions will see temperatures increase to +45+46°C on July 18-19.

By July 19, temperatures will gradually decrease to +8+18°C at night and to +17+25°C in the daytime in northern regions.