Heatwave pushes Slovakia, Austria to record-breaking temperatures

According to provisional data released by the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMU), a record temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius was measured on Wednesday afternoon in the southern village of Kamenica nad Hronom in the Nitra region, SHMU spokesperson Ivan Garcar said.

The previous national record of 41.3 degrees Celsius was also registered in Kamenica nad Hronom on June 30, 2026.

Temperatures topped 41 degrees Celsius at several other weather stations across Slovakia on Wednesday, including 41.2 degrees Celsius in Muzla in the Nitra region, and 41.1 degrees Celsius in Dolne Plachtince in the Banska Bystrica region.

In neighboring Austria, the all-time heat record, which was set on Tuesday, was broken on Wednesday afternoon. A temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius was measured in the state of Lower Austria.

In addition to the high temperatures, a major fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in Lower Austria, affecting approximately 100 hectares.

As previously reported, the death toll from the heatwave in South Korea climbed to 21.