Heat waves linked to 35,000 excess deaths across Europe

Germany, France and Spain account for more than 25,000 deaths, with Germany reporting an estimated 14,000 heat-related deaths between April 6 and August 9.

The Robert Koch Institute said 9,600 people died in Germany during one week in late June, as temperatures topped 40°C (104°F) at 46 weather stations.

Spain recorded 4,947 heat-related deaths since May, surpassing its previous annual record of 4,520 in 2022. France reported 7,300 excess deaths between late May and July 22, although the figure includes deaths from all causes and is based on data covering about 80% of mortality.

England registered 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the May and June heat waves, while Belgium reported 1,222 excess deaths between June 18-29.

The Netherlands recorded at least 900 excess deaths between June 22 and July 5, while modeling estimated 1,070 in Poland and around 220 in Switzerland during the late-June heat wave.

Experts warn the final toll could rise as more data becomes available. Scientists say climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent and intense.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had recorded around 20 days of heat wave conditions so far this year, nearly twice the long-term average.