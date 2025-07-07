Heat wave to get more severe in South Korea, weather agency says

Seoul and almost all parts of the nation have been put under a heat wave advisory or warning over the past week, due to the influx of hot and humid air from the southwest.

Amid the weeklong tropical nights nationwide, in which nighttime temperatures stay above 25 C, Gangneung, an east coast city, experienced the so-called "super tropical" night Sunday with the temperature dropping to only 30.8 C overnight, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

It will be recorded as the lowest daily temperature for July in Gangneung, whose previous record was 30.4 C observed only four days earlier, the KMA noted.

The agency said the daily high will reach 37 C in the southeastern city of Daegu on Monday, while daytime temperatures will be 32 C in Seoul and Busan, 34 C in Daejeon, and 35 C in Gwangju.

Earlier it was reported that extreme heat and drought conditions gripped large parts of Europe, fueling wildfires and prompting urgent weather alerts across multiple countries.