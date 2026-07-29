Head of Tatarstan Minnikhanov holds tusaukeser ritual for Kazakh boy in Petropavl

This year, the traditional Tatar holiday was organized in a new format, with the participation of a delegation from Tatarstan, led by its Rais (Head) Rustam Minnikhanov.

The program included theatrical performances, displays of national customs and traditions, exhibitions of applied arts, traditional games, and sporting competitions. A highlight of the celebration was the tusauskeser ceremony.

In line with Kazakh tradition, Rustam Minnikhanov cut the symbolic ropes binding little Zhanibek’s legs and offered his blessing. Zhanibek, the second son of Shyngys and Gulnara Yesendikov, will turn one next month. Shyngys is an entrepreneur, while his wife works as an accountant.

The family explained that they had to take part in a small contest among other applicants to secure the honor of participating in the ceremony with the distinguished guest.

“Our firstborn is named Zhangir. For our second son, Zhanibek, the tusauskeser was performed by the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and this is a great honor for us. We sincerely believe that with his blessing, our son will follow a bright path in life, full of happiness, success, and good fortune. May every step of our Zhanibek lead to achievement and high accomplishments,” the Yesendikov family said.

Tusaukeser is a tradition related to the children. When a child makes his first efforts to walk, his parents organize a 'tusaukeser' (lit. 'cutting the fetters') ritual for him. Traditionally, a special white cloth symbolizing the white path (ak zhol) is prepared for tusaukeser. A three-colored rope (usually red, white, and green) is tied between the child's legs. A person chosen by the family for cutting the ropes should be kind, successful, energetic, and respected by the community. It is believed that the child's future life will be as successful as that of the person performing the ritual.

As it was reported, in 2024, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, held a tusaukeser ritual for a baby girl in Almaty.