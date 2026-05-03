Head of State visits stables, hand-feeds horses gifted to him
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the stables of the Presidential Affairs Department, where he inspected how the horses gifted to him over the years are kept, reports Qazinform News Agency.
A year ago, an Akhal-Teke mare was born in Astana. The Head of State named her Aqzhan. She is distinguished by her unique isabella coat – a rare coloration combining white and pink hues.
The beautiful young mare's dark green eyes stand out against this backdrop. Aqzhan is highly intelligent, a trait that experts on this particular breed consistently note.
According to a post on the official social media account, the President finds time to visit the stables and hand-feeds all the horses, including four Arabian racehorses that recently arrived as a gift from Qatar.
About six months ago, a bay filly joined the herd of Akhal-Teke horses. The Head of State named her Aqniyet. She also possesses all the physical attributes necessary to proudly represent the country's horse breeding industry on the international stage.
As Qazinform previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to Kazakhstanis on the People’s Unity Day.