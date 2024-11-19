Head of State Tokayev tours military defense equipment exhibition in Serbia

Head of State Tokayev was accompanied by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

Serbia is the leader in the export of military goods in the region, supplying its products to around 70 countries of the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Bulgaria and Indonesia.

The exhibition featured the models of land military equipment, helicopters outfitted with Serbia-made weapons, air defense systems, light weapons, all types of artillery munitions, ammunition, mortars and mortar shells.

Serbia’s vast experience in this sector is of interest to strengthen defense capabilities of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

As it was reported earlier, the Kazakh and Serbian Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić, held a joint press briefing following the high-level talks.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.