EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State Tokayev meets with Lukoil shareholder Vagit Alekperov

    17:13, 21 November 2024

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vagit Alekperov, shareholder of Russia's Lukoil Oil Company, discussed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector. The Kazakh President was briefed about the results of the company’s work and its plans for the nearest future, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda. 

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The interlocutors discussed the promising areas of cooperation, that are of mutual interest.

    President Tokayev highlighted that steady cooperation with major companies such as Lukoil contributes to the improvement of the energy sector and enhancement of the economic potential of the country.

    Earlier it was reported, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transition of green energy on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Energy COP29 Russia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All