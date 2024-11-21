Head of State Tokayev meets with Lukoil shareholder Vagit Alekperov

The interlocutors discussed the promising areas of cooperation, that are of mutual interest.

President Tokayev highlighted that steady cooperation with major companies such as Lukoil contributes to the improvement of the energy sector and enhancement of the economic potential of the country.

Earlier it was reported, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transition of green energy on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).