Head of State Tokayev arrives at Sándor Palace for meeting with President of Hungary

After the presidents had taken their photo together, the Kazakh leader made an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests.

Photo: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome.

As reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary for a state visit.

As part of the visit, President Tokayev is to hold talks with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss prospects for further development of strategic partnership between the countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

