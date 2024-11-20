EN
    Head of State Tokayev arrives at Sándor Palace for meeting with President of Hungary

    18:24, 20 November 2024

    Kazakh leader Tokayev was met by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service. 

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    After the presidents had taken their photo together, the Kazakh leader made an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests. 

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome. 

    As reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary for a state visit.

    As part of the visit, President Tokayev is to hold talks with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss prospects for further development of strategic partnership between the countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

    What are the future prospects for developing relations, and what connects Kazakhstan and Hungary? Find out more in the analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

