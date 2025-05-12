Head of State ratifies agreement with UAE on wind farm construction in Zhambyl region
11:00, 12 May 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UAE on construction of a wind farm, Akorda reports.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
The agreement provides for the construction of a one GW wind power generating plant in Zhambyl region.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree on Monday awarding the Otan Order to political figure, journalist and political expert Kuanysh Sultanov.