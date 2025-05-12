EN
    Head of State ratifies agreement with UAE on wind farm construction in Zhambyl region

    11:00, 12 May 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UAE on construction of a wind farm, Akorda reports.

    Head of State ratifies agreement with UAE on wind farm construction in Zhambyl region
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    The agreement provides for the construction of a one GW wind power generating plant in Zhambyl region.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree on Monday awarding the Otan Order to political figure, journalist and political expert Kuanysh Sultanov. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Construction UAE Renewable energy sources (RES) Laws, decrees, orders
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
