Head of State outlines key priorities for East Kazakhstan region’s development

Delivering his report, Saktaganov reported said the region’s development rates continued to rise in 2025.

Fixed capital inflows topped 838 billion tenge, expanding the total investment portfolio to 101 projects. Construction, agriculture, and trade showed strong performance, with volumes hitting nearly 460 billion, over 550 billion, and over 2,460 billion tenge, respectively.

The region commissioned over 407,000 square meters of new housing, with 29,000 new jobs created, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.6 precent.

With 3,317 jobs created in the first quarter, the 2026 Regional Employment Roadmap is on track to deliver its target of 17,440 new positions, according to Saktaganov.

The meeting also highlighted a notable decline in the number of people requiring targeted support.

Governor Saktaganov said efforts are ongoing to implement rural development and resettlement initiatives, with the regional project Shygys shakyrady (“The East Calls”) in full swing.

The region is prioritizing infrastructure modernization, successfully completing the rehabilitation of 856 km of roads and streets last year.

Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked to continue efforts to improve the environmental situation, diversify the economy, attract investment, and develop tourism in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President assigns to raise education quality and availability.