Head of State congratulates President of Mozambique on Independence Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Daniel Chapo and his compatriots on the 50th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Mozambique.

“This historical day is of special importance as a bright symbol of unity and creativity of your nation, an unshakable basis of statehood and sustainable development. I wish your country to achieve the highest goals for the name of independence values,” the telegram reads.

The President expressed confidence in further development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Mozambique.