Head of State congratulates Federal President of Austria

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen and the people of Austria on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and wished Alexander Van der Bellen every success in his responsible state duties, and the people of Austria well-being and prosperity.

As previously reported, on May 6, meeting with Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and Federal Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan accounts for over 80% of Austria's trade with Central Asian countries.