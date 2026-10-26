EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Республика күні
    Республика күні Республика күні

    Head of State congratulates Federal President of Austria

    10:02, 26 October 2026

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Monday sent a congratulatory telegram to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, Qazinform News Agency cited the Akorda press service.

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen and the people of Austria on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

    The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and wished Alexander Van der Bellen every success in his responsible state duties, and the people of Austria well-being and prosperity.

    As previously reported, on May 6, meeting with Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and Federal Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan accounts for over 80% of Austria's trade with Central Asian countries.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan-Austria Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy Diplomacy Kazakhstan and Europe
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All