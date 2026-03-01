Head of State congratulates Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day
10:05, 1 March 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Željko Komšić on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the press service of Akorda reported.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that cooperation between Astana and Sarajevo, built on bonds of friendship and mutual support, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
