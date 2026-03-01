EN
    Head of State congratulates Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

    10:05, 1 March 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Željko Komšić on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the press service of Akorda reported.

    Head of State congratulates Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that cooperation between Astana and Sarajevo, built on bonds of friendship and mutual support, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the President of Kazakhstan congratulated the nation on March 1 Gratitude Day. 

    Bosnia and Herzegovina Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Kazakhstan and Europe
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
