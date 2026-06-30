Head of State backs AMANAT party's merger with Adilet

The President thanked the AMANAT parliamentary faction and party members for their active work.

"You have demonstrated true patriotism and civic responsibility through your actions. At the recent party congress, an important strategic decision was made to merge with the new Adilet party. I wholeheartedly welcome and support this truly historic step," Tokayev said.

According to the President, the consolidation of progressive political and public forces around shared national values and goals will give fresh momentum to the country's ongoing reforms.

He said all citizens share the common goal of building a modern and prosperous Kazakhstan and stressed that national unity would be key to achieving the country's long-term development goals. He expressed confidence that by working together, Kazakhstan would strengthen its Independence and build a Just, Strong, Safe, Clean, and Advanced state.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had described the success of the Alatau city project as essential to unlocking a new paradigm of sustainable economic growth for Kazakhstan.