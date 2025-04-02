Head of socioeconomic policy department of Kazakh Presidential Administration named
09:16, 2 April 2025
The Head of State decreed to relieve Aidyn Kulsseitov of his duties as the head of the socioeconomic policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Rakhymzhan Yernazar as the head of the socioeconomic policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.
