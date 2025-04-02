EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of socioeconomic policy department of Kazakh Presidential Administration named

    09:16, 2 April 2025

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Aidyn Kulsseitov of his duties as the head of the socioeconomic policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Rakhymzhan Yernazar as the head of the socioeconomic policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.

    Recall that the 1st deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan was appointed.

    Appointments, dismissals President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All