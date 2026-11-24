The newly formed Warner Bros. Television Studios is expected to launch in early 2027. Until then, both studios will continue operating independently.

Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will serve as presidents of Warner Bros. Television Studios, jointly overseeing the studio’s scripted and unscripted programming and creative departments, as well as BET Studios and Warner Bros. International Television Production operations worldwide. They will report to George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer of Skydance TV.

The combined studio’s portfolio will include major television series and global franchises such as The Pitt, Ted Lasso, Reacher, Landman, Emily in Paris and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Upcoming series include Neuromancer.

CBS Studios will remain a separate entity under President David Stapf, who will also report to Cheeks. CBS Studios International, Skydance Sports Entertainment and See It Now Studios will operate as part of CBS Studios

Cheeks said the merger would combine the studios’ creative talent, resources and established franchises, supporting production for Skydance platforms and third-party partners.

Both executives welcomed the opportunity to work together, saying they aimed to build on the studios’ established legacies and support creative talent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Paramount had completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), creating a combined global media and entertainment company.