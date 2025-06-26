Hanoi aims to welcome 46 million visitors by 2030

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the capital’s tourism industry faced significant challenges during the 2020–2025 period due to the impacts of COVID-19.



However, strong efforts by the political system have fueled a remarkable recovery. In 2020, the city welcomed only 8.65 million visitors, but by 2024, that figure had risen to 27.88 million, including 6.37 million international visitors and 21.51 million domestic visitors, up 7.5 per cent from 2023.



In the first six months of 2025, this upward trend continued as Hanoi welcomed 15.55 million visitors, up 11.8 per cent year on year. International arrivals reached 3.66 million, up 21.8 per cent, while domestic visitors totaled 11.9 million, up 9 per cent.



