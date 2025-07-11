Half of U.S. managers use AI to make key decisions – survey

The online survey was conducted on June 24, 2025, via the Pollfish platform. Participants were U.S.-based managers aged 25 and older, earning at least $75,000 per year, holding at least an associate degree, and working at companies with more than 11 employees.

According to the findings, around 65% of managers use AI in their work, and almost all of them (94%) rely on these tools to assess their employees. ChatGPT is the most popular choice, used by 53% of AI-using managers, followed by Microsoft Copilot (29%) and Google Gemini (16%), with another 3% using other AI tools.

Managers use AI for a range of tasks, including creating training materials (97%), developing employee growth plans (94%), and evaluating performance (91%). Most also use AI for personnel decisions: 78% for determining raises, 77% for promotions, 66% for layoffs, and 64% for terminations.

Collage credit: Canva

One in five managers admitted they often let AI make final decisions without human involvement. At the same time, nearly two-thirds (68%) have never received formal training on the ethical use of AI in people management – only a third have undergone such training.

Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at Resume Builder, noted that many companies encourage managers to use AI to increase efficiency, speed up decision-making, and reduce costs. However, she emphasized that to avoid legal risks and the erosion of employee trust, organizations must implement AI thoughtfully and ensure there is always human oversight.

The survey also revealed that nearly half of managers tasked with evaluating whether AI could replace staff believed it was possible, and 43% have already replaced employees with AI technologies.

