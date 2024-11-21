Half of over 2,000 judges are women in Kazakhstan

According to Mergenova, Kazakhstan’s Supreme Court has 53 judges, of whom 48% are women, occupying positions of steering committee chairs, plenary session secretaries as well as heads of public organizations of branches of the Union of Judges under the Supreme Court. 13 women act as panel chairs in regional courts, while 79 women head district courts.

An equal number of women and men work in the judicial system, regardless of nationality. There are no restrictions to hold the position of a judge, said Mergenova.

Men and women have the same extension on their post as a judge, she added.