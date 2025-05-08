EN
    Hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

    07:11, 8 May 2025

    Thunderstorms and high fire threat are forecast for the city of Astana and 14 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Heavy rains and hail are expected to grip Aktobe region today with high winds and a high fire threat predicted locally.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through East Kazakhstan on Thursday. The high fire threat is in effect in the north and south.

    Thunderstorms, hail and high wind are set to grip West Kazakhstan.

    Hail and thunderstorms are reported to batter Mangistau, Atyrau regions. The high fire threat is in effect in its north, south and east.

    The high fire hazard is in place in Karaganda region. 

    Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms, squalls and dust storms.

    Weather in Kazakhstan rains Wind Kazhydromet Kazakhstan Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
