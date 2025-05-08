Hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

Heavy rains and hail are expected to grip Aktobe region today with high winds and a high fire threat predicted locally.

High wind is forecast to sweep through East Kazakhstan on Thursday. The high fire threat is in effect in the north and south.

Thunderstorms, hail and high wind are set to grip West Kazakhstan.

Hail and thunderstorms are reported to batter Mangistau, Atyrau regions. The high fire threat is in effect in its north, south and east.

The high fire hazard is in place in Karaganda region.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms, squalls and dust storms.