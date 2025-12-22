Anna’s Archive has announced a large scale backup of Spotify, publishing both music metadata and audio files as public torrents aimed at long-term preservation. The project, known primarily for archiving books and academic texts, says the release marks its first major step into preserving recorded music.

The archive contains metadata for about 256 million tracks and roughly 86 million audio files, representing an estimated 99.6% of all listens on Spotify. In total, the collection is just under 300 terabytes and is distributed in bulk torrents organized by track popularity.

According to Anna’s Archive, this is the largest publicly available music metadata database to date, with 186 million unique ISRC identifiers. The group describes it as the first fully open preservation archive for music, meaning it can be mirrored by anyone with sufficient storage, without reliance on a central host.

Songs with measurable popularity were preserved in their original OGG format, while rarely played tracks were archived selectively at lower bitrates to limit storage demands. Releases after July 2025 may be incomplete.

The project says existing music archives tend to favor popular artists, high quality formats, or fragmented collections, leaving much of recorded music vulnerable to loss. This effort, it argues, is intended to provide a broad, practical foundation for preserving modern music at scale.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spotify was sued over fake Drake streams.