Hacker offers data of 340 million OnlyFans users for sale

The sale was first reported by Hackread. According to the outlet, the listing appeared on a well-known cybercrime forum. The database was reportedly priced at around 0.313 BTC, or approximately $76,000.

The seller claimed that the archive included usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, account statistics, follower data, linked social media accounts and other user information, including details related to both content creators and subscribers.

However, in later conversations with Hackread, the hacker reportedly denied breaching OnlyFans directly. According to the seller, the database was compiled from older leaks and publicly available sources, including previously compromised datasets linked to X, Instagram and Spotify.

Experts note that even aggregated databases like this may pose serious risks to users, as they can help connect usernames, email addresses, phone numbers and social media accounts. Such information may later be used for phishing attacks, blackmail, harassment or identity theft.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on a suspected hacker who allegedly stayed in luxury hotels in Spain for just one euro cent per night.