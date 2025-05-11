Guterres welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

The UN chief’s statement, released on Saturday, came shortly after news broke of a decision by the two countries to de-escalate a situation that has caused widespread alarm in recent days.

The Secretary-General welcomed the ceasefire agreement as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions, and said that he hopes the agreement will “contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries.”

As it was reported, on May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, halting all “military action on land and in the air and sea."