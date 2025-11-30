Gulf Interventional Society's Conference issues new heart treatment guidelines

The conference, hosted by the UAE over three days, announced the successful formulation of nine new regional guidelines for interventional cardiac disease treatment. A major outcome is the collective move to standardize criteria and guidelines across the GCC for the treatment of coronary arteries using Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs) without the need for permanent stents—a method capable of restoring near-natural artery health for up to 20 years.

The event, attended by 3,500 specialists and experts, highlighted the introduction of new diagnostic methods in the Gulf, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated with CT scans to potentially replace diagnostic catheterisation procedures.

The conference affirmed that the extensive expertise and advanced technologies currently available in the GCC eliminate the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment, as member states possess all necessary components from initial diagnosis through complex treatment and follow-up.

Dr. Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, emphasised the region's rising global stature.

"Our experts have become ambassadors for Gulf science, contributing to the global dialogue in cardiology, providing innovative insights that enrich knowledge and elevate our region's standing in the global healthcare sector," said Dr. Almutairi.

"The 8th GIS Conference successfully reviewed the latest global advancements, highlighting cutting-edge techniques and challenges, including congenital defects, and discussing key findings presented in clinical trials during international and regional conferences."

Dr. Abdullah Shehab, Vice President of the Emirates Cardiac Society and Vice President of GIS, noted the significant level of global collaboration during the event.

"During the conference, we discussed over 100 complex cases submitted by various speakers, in collaboration with leading international cardiology and catheterization societies," said Dr. Shehab. "We also facilitated the live transmission of eight complex cardiac surgeries from prestigious medical centers worldwide—including two from the UAE (Al Qassimi Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City), two from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Oman, Iraq, Italy, and the USA—to promote the exchange of expertise and enhance practical knowledge among physicians."

The event featured participation from over 200 international experts and session chairs, and included more than 33 scientific sessions, 195 lectures, and 20 specialized workshops, underscoring the strong commitment to interventional medical education and the adoption of global best practices.