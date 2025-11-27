Guinea-Bissau army chief sworn in as interim leader after power seizure

General Horta Nta Na Man took the oath of office on Thursday at the military headquarters, one day after officers announced they had removed Embalo in the latest episode of political instability in the West African state.

Nta Na Man, who previously served as chief of staff of the armed forces, said there was sufficient justification for the military operation and called for broad public participation in what he described as urgent national measures. Until recently, he had been considered close to the former president.

The African Union condemned the military takeover and called for the immediate and unconditional release of Embalo and other detained officials, according to an AU statement issued Thursday.

In a televised address on Wednesday, officers calling themselves the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order” said they had taken full control of the country. Their announcement came a day before provisional election results were expected in the presidential race between Embalo and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, a 47-year-old political newcomer.

On Thursday, the capital, Bissau, remained largely quiet. Soldiers were stationed across the city, while businesses and banks stayed closed. Many residents remained indoors even after an overnight curfew was lifted.

Gunfire had been heard on Wednesday near several key government sites, including the election commission’s headquarters, the presidential palace, and the Interior Ministry. Embalo later confirmed that he had been removed from office and was at the military general staff headquarters at the time. His whereabouts remained unclear on Thursday.

The latest developments have added uncertainty to the country’s political process and the near-term electoral timeline.

