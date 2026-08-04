Guatemala declares nationwide orange alert as Fuego volcano erupts

CONRED said on its X account that the volcano is producing columns of gas and ash reaching heights of 5,000 to 6,000 meters (16,404 to 19,685 feet) above sea level. The ash plume is currently drifting west and northwest, affecting the airspace over the administrative departments of Chimaltenango, Suchitepéquez, and Sololá. The ash could spread up to 100 kilometers or more in the coming hours, also reaching the airspace over the department of Quetzaltenango.

These conditions are expected to continue for at least another 24 hours.

Photo credit: CONRED / X

Residents are urged not to approach the ravines, stay away from danger areas, prepare emergency supplies for 72 hours, and be ready for evacuation.

Guatemala issues 'danger' alert after Central America's most active volcano 'Fuego' erupts, spewing ash and prompting local evacuations. pic.twitter.com/YCKDCtxgzY — LIMON (@limondar0) August 4, 2026

🔴 BREAKING NEWS | Volcán de Fuego in Guatemala has entered an intense eruptive phase (paroxysm). Disaster agency CONRED has just triggered a national orange alert. Evacuations are underway in nearby villages, roads are closed, and ash plumes have reached over 16,000ft (5,000m). pic.twitter.com/qfMaeavySy — Incas Productions (@IncasProd) August 4, 2026

El Volcán de Fuego hizo una fuerte erupción a las 00:43 horas de este lunes y la misma quedó grabada por una cámara de vigilancia.



El Insivumeh ha informado que el coloso entró en una nueva fase eruptiva y podría progresar a una fase explosiva más intensa.



📹: AfarTv pic.twitter.com/t81aKsxBaI — Sin Censura Guatemala 🇬🇹 Oficial (@sincensuraGua) August 4, 2026

🚨BREAKING | Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano Erupts, Prompting High Alert 🌋



Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano has entered a powerful eruptive phase, prompting authorities to issue a high danger alert for nearby communities.



According to disaster management officials, the eruption generated… pic.twitter.com/2AAqS576tN — Sheriff Pam (@sheriff_pam) August 4, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano blasted lava 500 feet high in latest eruption.