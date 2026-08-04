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    Guatemala declares nationwide orange alert as Fuego volcano erupts

    14:57, 4 August 2026

    The National Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) of Guatemala has declared a nationwide orange alert for the Fuego Volcano eruption, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Fuego volcano, Guatemala
    Photo credit: @ConredGuatemala / X

    CONRED said on its X account that the volcano is producing columns of gas and ash reaching heights of 5,000 to 6,000 meters (16,404 to 19,685 feet) above sea level. The ash plume is currently drifting west and northwest, affecting the airspace over the administrative departments of Chimaltenango, Suchitepéquez, and Sololá. The ash could spread up to 100 kilometers or more in the coming hours, also reaching the airspace over the department of Quetzaltenango.

    These conditions are expected to continue for at least another 24 hours.

    Guatemala
    Photo credit: CONRED / X

    Residents are urged not to approach the ravines, stay away from danger areas, prepare emergency supplies for 72 hours, and be ready for evacuation.

    Earlier, it was reported that Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano blasted lava 500 feet high in latest eruption.

     

    Volcano eruption South America World News Natural disasters Video
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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