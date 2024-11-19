Guard of Honor and gun salute: Official welcome ceremony held for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Belgrade

Photo credit: Akorda

The Guard of Honor lined up in the square in honor of the Kazakh President. After a report of the Chief of the Guard of Honor, the two countries’ national anthems were performed, and 10-gun salute was fired. Then the presidents introduced members of official delegations to each other. Upon completion of the ceremony, the heads of state left for negotiations.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

On the same day, the Belgrade Tower was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Kazakhstan.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.