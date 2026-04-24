Ground frosts predicted in Kazakhstan this weekend

According to forecasters, a low-pressure system centered near Kazan, Russia, will move across Kazakhstan, bringing unstable weather.

Most regions can expect rain with thunderstorms, while the north will see precipitation in the form of rain and wet snow. Hail and squally winds are possible in some areas.

Patchy fog is also forecast across the country during the night and morning hours. In addition, ground frosts down to -2°C are expected in the west and northwest on April 26, and in the north, east, and center of the country on April 27.

Daytime temperatures will drop: in the north to +10...+15°C, in the center to +10...+18°C, in the east to +7...+20°C, and in the south to +15...+25°C. In the western regions, temperatures will gradually rise from +7...+15°C to +15...+20°C.