Ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan's north, east Dec 3
01:00, 3 December 2025
In the southwest, north, at night in the central regions, and during the day in the east of the country, rain and snow are expected, due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Ground blizzard will hit northern and eastern areas as well, the met service informed.
The rest of Kazakhstan will stay under the influence of an anticyclone, which will keep the weather dry.
Foggy and icy road conditions are forecast across the country.
Strong winds wil hit southeastern parts.