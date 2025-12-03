EN
    Ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan's north, east Dec 3

    01:00, 3 December 2025

    In the southwest, north, at night in the central regions, and during the day in the east of the country, rain and snow are expected, due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet. 

    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Ground blizzard will hit northern and eastern areas as well, the met service informed.

    The rest of Kazakhstan will stay under the influence of an anticyclone, which will keep the weather dry.

    Foggy and icy road conditions are forecast across the country.

    Strong winds wil hit southeastern parts.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
