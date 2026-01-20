Greenland Dog Sled Racing Association bars U.S. presidential envoy from Avannaata Qimussersua

According to a press release published on the organization’s Facebook page, KNQK received an inquiry on January 8 from an American journalist stating that the newly appointed U.S. presidential envoy, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, had been invited to take part in the race.

The federation’s board said it considers such a situation unacceptable. In particular, the statement reads:

“The KNQK Board finds it unacceptable that political pressure is being exerted from outside and therefore considers the participation of foreign political actors in Avannaata Qimussersua to be wholly inappropriate.”

The press-release also notes that the board is currently working closely with its partners to determine who issued invitations to foreign political figures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that mass protests took place across Denmark and Greenland amid U.S. statements about increasing control over the island.