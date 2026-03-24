Greek government rolls out €300mln support plan amid Mideast tensions

The measures, to be implemented in April and May, focus primarily on reducing fuel costs and easing pressure on key sectors of the economy. Under the plan, the government will subsidize diesel fuel at the distribution level by 0.16 euros (0.19 dollars) per liter.

According to data from the Development Ministry, the average price of gasoline has exceeded 2 euros (2.3 U.S. dollars) per liter, with diesel prices close behind, both rising by more than 20 percent since the Iran conflict.

To further support households, the government will introduce a digital fuel card that can be used for purchases at fuel stations, as well as on public transport and taxis.

Farmers will also receive targeted assistance, with the state covering 15 percent of fertilizer costs to offset rising prices for agricultural inputs.

In the transport sector, ferry operators will receive financial support to mitigate the impact, with the aid tied to mandatory discounts on ticket prices.

Mitsotakis stressed that the measures would be implemented within the country's fiscal limits and financed not only through public funds but also through contributions from sectors experiencing increased profitability.

Earlier, IEA said that over 40 Mideast energy sites had been heavily damaged by conflict.